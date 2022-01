HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points, Jaylen Sims made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 71-70 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Trazarien White had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 14 points and Sims finished with 11 points.