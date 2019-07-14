Sivira's single leads Augusta to 6-4 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Anyesber Sivira hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 6-4 win over the Asheville Tourists on Saturday.

The single by Sivira capped a three-run inning and gave the GreenJackets a 4-2 lead after Frankie Tostado scored on an error earlier in the inning.

After Augusta added a run in the seventh on a single by Tostado, the Tourists cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when LeeMarcus Boyd hit a two-run home run.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the ninth when Diego Rincones hit an RBI single, driving in Ismael Munguia.

Starter Seth Corry (5-2) got the win while Derrik Watson (3-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Tourists, Boyd homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Terrin Vavra homered and singled.

With the win, Augusta improved to 8-4 against Asheville this season.

