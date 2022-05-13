Slingsby's Aussies aim for SailGP 3-peat, another $1M check BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2022
The Champagne showers from Team Australia’s Season 2 championship have barely dried and SailGP is already starting another dash for $1 million in cash.
The third season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league begins this weekend on the turquoise waters of Bermuda’s Great Sound. To no one’s surprise, Tom Slingsby’s juggernaut Aussie crew remains the one to beat.