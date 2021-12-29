Smith, Mississippi State beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68 Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 8:03 p.m.
1 of8 Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (35) stretches out to make a layup against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) reaches for a loose ball while surrounded by Arkansas players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Arkansas coach Eric Musselman calls out to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) shoots over Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (35) reacts to a dunk against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 18 points and had a career-high five steals, Shakeel Moore added 15 points, five assists and four steals and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half Wednesday to beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Smith shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and Moore hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Iverson Molinar scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and finished with five assists for Mississippi State (10-3).
Shelton to hand out 8,000 at-home COVID test kits
Carl Bennett, Caldor stores founder, philanthropist and 'self-made success story,' dies in Greenwich at 101
Shelton, Derby sad to see football rivalry end, but understand, ‘You have to start building new traditions’
New year, new development on Shelton’s Howe Avenue
Shelton High announces high honor, honor rolls
‘Wrong and unfair:’ Neighbors object to number of homes in Nichols Place plan
Shelton Intermediate announces high honor, honor rolls