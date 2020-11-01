Smith, No. 2 Alabama pummel Mississippi State, 41-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, and No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (6-0) had a dominant defensive performance, handing new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach the first shutout of his college career. It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

Smith caught first-quarter touchdowns passes of 35 and 53 yards to help send the Bulldogs (1-4) to their fourth straight loss.

Smith took over the starring receiving role in the absence of Jaylen Waddle, lost to a likely season-ending ankle injury. He made 11 catches and moved into a tie with Amari Cooper for the most career receiving touchdowns with No. 31 early in the fourth.

Smith also vaulted over Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley into No. 3 on Alabama's career receiving yards list with 2,868.

Jones completed 24 of 31 for 291 yards before sitting out most of the fourth. Najee Harris gained 119 yards on 21 carries.

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello left after appearing to take a knee to the helmet early in the second quarter. He was escorted to the locker room and replaced by Will Rogers, who was coming off a 15-of-18 performance against Texas A&M.

The nature of Costello's injury wasn't immediately disclosed. He finished 4 of 11 for just 16 yards. Rogers completed 24 of 37 passes for 147 yards and threw two interceptions.

Alabama extended its major college record with a 19th straight game scoring at least 35 points, thanks to Patrick Surtain Jr.'s 25-yard pick-6 with 2:12 left.

Mississippi State mustered only one serious scoring threat but Dylan Moses intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Sputtered badly on offense out of the gate, producing 21 yards and zero first downs on its first five possessions. Outgained 337-38 in the first half, with more than half the yards coming on a 20-yard run.

Alabama: The Tide showed it still has a potentially explosive offense even without the electric Waddle. Heads into an open date as the Southeastern Conference's last unbeaten team. The game was played on coach Nick Saban's 69th birthday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama could make up some ground on No. 1 Clemson, which had to rally to beat Boston College 34-28 without quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

Alabama visits defending national champion LSU on Nov. 14.