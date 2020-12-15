Smith, Pitts are the real stars of SEC's Alabama, Florida MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 4:15 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with a reception for a touchdown against Auburn during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala, in this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback.
Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File) Mickey Welsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. , in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) scores a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Gainesville, Fla., in this Nov. 28, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP, File) Brad McClenny/AP Show More Show Less
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback.
Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. They are widely considered college football’s best at their respective positions, generally projected as top-10 picks in next year’s NFL draft and undoubtedly the guys opposing defenders need to be aware of before every snap Saturday night in Atlanta.