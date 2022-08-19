Smith, error-prone Seahawks struggle in 27-11 loss to Bears TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 12:52 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops to pass as Chicago Bears' Kyler Gordon (6) closes in during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis (68) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges, left, celebrates with tight end Chase Allen, right, after Tonges scored a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gestures from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Caean Couto/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Seattle Seahawks' Cade Johnson fumbles on a punt return against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The ball was recovered by the Bears' Elijah Hicks for a touchdown. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) leaps over Chicago Bears safety A.J. Thomas during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) is greeted by holder Trenton Gill (16) after Santos kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, left, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith did little to distinguish himself in his battle with Drew Lock for Seattle's starting quarterback job as the sloppy Seahawks fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams.
The Seahawks had planned to start Lock but turned to Smith when Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That meant another opportunity for Smith, who started last weekend at Pittsburgh, but his uninspired performance suggests Lock still has a chance to win the job.
Plainfield man charged with breaking into, stealing from Moosup pizza restaurant, police say
Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
Colonie native part of stoned-comedians tour coming to Albany