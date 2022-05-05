Smith stops 30 shots, Oilers beat Kings 6-0 to even series May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 1:54 a.m.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith bounced back with a perfect 30-save night and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series through two games.
Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Ryan McLeod had one of each and Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Connor McDavid added two assists.