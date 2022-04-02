Snedeker, Hossler, Spaun, Frittelli lead Valero Texas Open TIM PRICE, Associated Press April 2, 2022
1 of14 Dylan Frittelli tees off on the second hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Dylan Frittelli tees off at the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 J.J. Spaun tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Scott Stallings tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Brendan Steele chips the ball during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Ryan Palmer tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Matt Kuchar tees off on the 5th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Kevin Chappell tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Kevin Chappell hit out of a bunker on the seventh hole the during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Valero Texas Open on Saturday.
Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) bogeyed the last hole to finish with a share of the lead at 10-under 206.