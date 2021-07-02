Some fans. No fans. Tokyo undecided as games open in 3 weeks KANTARO KOMIYA and STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 7:08 a.m.
1 of9 A sign for COVID-19 countermeasures is placed at Main Press Center (MPC) for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Big Site Friday, July 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Banners are hung at Main Press Center (MPC) for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Big Site Friday, July 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at pre-opened Main Press Center (MPC) for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Big Site Friday, July 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A part of Main Press Center (MPC) for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen at Tokyo Big Site Friday, July 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Main Press Center (MPC) for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen at Tokyo Big Site Friday, July 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Lines for PCR sample collection room are seen at Main Press Center (MPC) for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Big Site Friday, July 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — Banning all fans from the Tokyo Olympics is still an option with the games opening during a pandemic in just three weeks, Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said Friday.
This would be a reversal of a decision spelled out 10 days ago by organizers to allow a limited number of local fans — up to 10,000 — to attend. Fans from abroad were banned months ago as too great a risk.
Written By
KANTARO KOMIYA and STEPHEN WADE