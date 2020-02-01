Son of Randy Moss: Committing to Maine football

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The youngest son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has announced plans to attend the University of Maine.

Montigo Moss announced Thursday on Twitter that he will play football for the Black Bears, Bangor Daily News reported.

Randy Moss played in the NFL for 14 seasons and set the record for most receiving touchdowns in a season with 23 touchdowns in 2007.

Maine coach Nick Charlton could not comment under NCAA rules Thursday, as Montigo Moss had not signed a letter of intent.

Montigo Moss has made a verbal commitment but is expected to sign a National Letter of Intent during the regular signing period, after Feb. 5.

Montigo Moss attended Fort Union (Virginia) Military Academy and is a wide receiver. Last season he had 41 touchdowns, 41 receptions and 1,041 yards, the paper reported.

Thaddeus Moss, Montingo Moss' older brother, played tight end for LSU and has declared for the 2020 NFL draft. He set single-season records his junior year with 42 receptions and 534 receiving yards.