South Florida 77, Hofstra 70

Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 2-2 2, Carlos 1-3 2-2 4, Dubar 5-7 4-5 17, Estrada 7-15 5-6 21, Thomas 7-16 0-0 17, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Plotnikov 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling