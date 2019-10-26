South Korean players lead at LPGA tournament in Busan

Danielle Kang of the United States watches her shot on the first hole during the first round of the LPGA tournament at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Han Jong-chan/Yonhap via AP)

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee were tied for the third-round lead Saturday at the Buick Ladies Championship, the second tournament on the LPGA's four-tournament Asian swing.

Somi Lee shot 67 and Yeon Lee 68 and had 54-hole totals of 13-under 203.

Ha Na Jang was in third place, a stroke behind, after a 68.

Amy Yang (67), Busan-born Australian Su Oh (67) and second-round leader Danielle Kang (71) were two strokes behind.

Charley Hull (69) was 5-under, tied with Brooke Henderson (70).

The LPGA Tour's Asian swing moves to Taiwan next week with a fourth stop in Japan. Kang won the first stop in Shanghai last week.

