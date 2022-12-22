Skip to main content
Southern Cal 73, Colorado St. 64

Morgan 2-3 0-0 4, Ellis 7-14 1-3 19, Johnson 0-4 2-2 2, Peterson 7-9 3-5 18, White 4-6 1-3 10, Dixon-Waters 3-7 3-4 10, Thomas 2-2 0-0 6, Wright 1-4 0-0 2, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0, Niagu 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-49 12-19 73.

COLORADO ST. (8-5)

Cartier 8-10 5-5 22, Moors 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 3-7 4-4 12, Stevens 5-15 5-6 15, Tonje 1-8 4-6 6, Strong 2-7 0-0 6, Hebb 1-1 0-0 2, Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 20-53 19-23 64.

Halftime_Southern Cal 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 9-19 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4), Colorado St. 5-27 (Rivera 2-5, Strong 2-6, Cartier 1-2, Evans 0-1, Moors 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Stevens 0-5, Tonje 0-6). Fouled Out_Morgan. Rebounds_Southern Cal 37 (Morgan, White 6), Colorado St. 23 (Rivera 5). Assists_Southern Cal 16 (Peterson 4), Colorado St. 16 (Stevens 9). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 18, Colorado St. 20. A_2,870 (18,422).

