Southern Cal 88, Merrimack College 40

Hamilton 6-14 2-4 17, Staton 0-5 1-4 1, DeCesare 2-6 0-0 5, Manion 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 2-5 2-2 6, Fursman 1-4 0-0 2, Wise-Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Bray 1-4 1-2 3, Melaschenko 1-5 0-0 2, Okoh 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 15-49 6-12 40
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling