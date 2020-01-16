Southern Connecticut Conference winter playoff schedule

The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its winter sports playoff schedule.

All times/dates subject to change due to weather/school event conflicts.

Boys/Girls Indoor Track

(Floyd Little Athletic Center)

Defending champions are Hillhouse boys and girls.

West Sectional - Wednesday, Jan. 28 - 4:30 p.m.

East Sectional - Tuesday, Jan. 29 - 4:30 p.m.

Championship Meet - Friday, Feb. 7 - 4 p.m.

Cheerleading

Defending champions are North Haven (all-girl), Daniel Hand (co-ed).

Saturday, Feb. 1, at North Haven - 11 a.m.

Gymnastics

Defending champion is Mercy.

Championship Meet: Thursday, Feb. 13, at Jonathan Law - 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Defending champion is Xavier.

Championship Meet - Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mercy High - 9 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Defending champion is Hamden.

First Round - Thursday, Feb. 20, at higher seeds

Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sheehan High

11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m.

Semifinals - Monday, Feb. 24, at Jonathan Law - 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Championship Game - Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Branford - 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Defending champion is Wilbur Cross.

First Round - Thursday, Feb. 27 at higher seeds

Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 29 at Branford

11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m.

Semifinals - Monday, March 2, at Floyd Little Athletic Center - 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Championship - Wednesday, March 4, at Floyd Little Athletic Center - 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Defending champions are Hamden (Division I), Branford (DII) and Sheehan (DIII)

Div. I championship - Friday, March 6, at Bennett Rink - 6 p.m.

Div. II Semifinals - Thursday, March 5, at Bennett Rink - 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Div. II Championship - Saturday, March 7, at Bennett Rink - 4 p.m.

Div. III Semifinals - Wednesday, March 4, at Milford Ice Pavilion - 6 and 8 p.m.

Div. III Championship - Friday, March 6, at Bennett Rink - 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Defending champion is Amity/NH/Cheshire

First Round - Monday, Feb. 24, at higher seeds

Semifinals - Wednesday, Feb. 26, at higher seeds

Championship - Friday, Feb. 28, at Bennett Rink - 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Defending champion is Fairfield Prep.

Diving - Saturday, Feb. 23, at Sheehan

Qualifier - Monday, March 2, at Cheshire Community Pool

Championship Meet - Wednesday, March 4, at SCSU - 4:30 p.m.