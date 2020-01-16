Southern Connecticut Conference winter playoff schedule
The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its winter sports playoff schedule.
All times/dates subject to change due to weather/school event conflicts.
Boys/Girls Indoor Track
(Floyd Little Athletic Center)
Defending champions are Hillhouse boys and girls.
West Sectional - Wednesday, Jan. 28 - 4:30 p.m.
East Sectional - Tuesday, Jan. 29 - 4:30 p.m.
Championship Meet - Friday, Feb. 7 - 4 p.m.
Cheerleading
Defending champions are North Haven (all-girl), Daniel Hand (co-ed).
Saturday, Feb. 1, at North Haven - 11 a.m.
Gymnastics
Defending champion is Mercy.
Championship Meet: Thursday, Feb. 13, at Jonathan Law - 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Defending champion is Xavier.
Championship Meet - Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mercy High - 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Defending champion is Hamden.
First Round - Thursday, Feb. 20, at higher seeds
Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sheehan High
11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m.
Semifinals - Monday, Feb. 24, at Jonathan Law - 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Championship Game - Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Branford - 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Defending champion is Wilbur Cross.
First Round - Thursday, Feb. 27 at higher seeds
Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 29 at Branford
11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m.
Semifinals - Monday, March 2, at Floyd Little Athletic Center - 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Championship - Wednesday, March 4, at Floyd Little Athletic Center - 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Defending champions are Hamden (Division I), Branford (DII) and Sheehan (DIII)
Div. I championship - Friday, March 6, at Bennett Rink - 6 p.m.
Div. II Semifinals - Thursday, March 5, at Bennett Rink - 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Div. II Championship - Saturday, March 7, at Bennett Rink - 4 p.m.
Div. III Semifinals - Wednesday, March 4, at Milford Ice Pavilion - 6 and 8 p.m.
Div. III Championship - Friday, March 6, at Bennett Rink - 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Defending champion is Amity/NH/Cheshire
First Round - Monday, Feb. 24, at higher seeds
Semifinals - Wednesday, Feb. 26, at higher seeds
Championship - Friday, Feb. 28, at Bennett Rink - 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Defending champion is Fairfield Prep.
Diving - Saturday, Feb. 23, at Sheehan
Qualifier - Monday, March 2, at Cheshire Community Pool
Championship Meet - Wednesday, March 4, at SCSU - 4:30 p.m.