Southern Illinois stuns No. 19 Missouri State women 70-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gabby Walker took a bounce pass at the baseline and, as the clock was winding down, put up a left-handed layup and Southern Illinois shocked No. 19 Missouri State women 70-68 Friday night.

Southern Illinois had not beaten a Top 25 team since 1991. The loss ended Missouri State's five-game win streak, and also ended the Bears' 13-game Missouri Valley Conference road winning streak, a school record.

Kristen Nelson led the Salukis (10-6, 2-3) with 14 points and three steals, Brittney Patrick and Nicole Martin added 12 points each. Patrick also had five assists and eight rebounds. Patrick threaded the bounce pass to Walker for the game-winner.

Alexa Willard scored 27 points for Missouri State (14-3, 4-1) on 11-for-21 shooting but was blanked in four tries from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bears made 1-of-9 from distance and committed 17 turnovers.

Southern Illinois used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead on Missouri State. The Bears were 1-for-9 during the seven-minute span and scored six points in the quarter — the team's lowest offensive output of the season.

Willard was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws as the Bears cut the gap to 67-66 and Jasmine Franklin cleaned up a missed 3 with a putback and 68-68 tie with four seconds left.

___

