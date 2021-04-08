Spithill navigates from America's Cup loss to SailGP debut BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 7:22 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo Italy's Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill waves as he prepares to race Team New Zealand in race one of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour. Three weeks after his Italian-based team lost the America's Cup match, Spithill is pivoting to SailGP and his role as CEO and helmsman of the reconfigured American team, which looks to bounce back from a last-place finish in the global league's inaugural season. (Alan Lee/Photosport via AP,File) Alan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, helmsman Jimmy Spithill sits on the gunwale as Italy's Luna Rossa is towed back to dock after race 7 against Team New Zealand was abandoned for the day in the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand. Three weeks after his Italian-based team lost the America's Cup match, Spithill is pivoting to SailGP and his role as CEO and helmsman of the reconfigured American team, which looks to bounce back from a last-place finish in the global league's inaugural season. (Alan Lee/Photosport via AP,File) Alan Lee/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill answers questions during a news conference following his team's America's Cup loss to Emirates Team New Zealand in a sailing competition in Hamilton, Bermuda. Three weeks after his Italian-based team lost the America's Cup match, Spithill is pivoting to SailGP and his role as CEO and helmsman of the reconfigured American team, which looks to bounce back from a last-place finish in the global league's inaugural season. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Three weeks after his Italian-based team lost the America’s Cup match on New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf, Australian-born Jimmy Spithill has arrived on Bermuda’s Great Sound to lead the reconfigured American team in the SailGP global league.
Spithill will make his SailGP debut when the pandemic-delayed second season begins April 24-25. He was hired late last year as CEO and helmsman, and has remade the crew of the team that finished last in the inaugural season in 2019.