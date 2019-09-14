Sports on TV
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 16
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at NY Jets
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Aston Villa ---
|Tuesday, September 17
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Indiana
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SEC — Florida State at Florida
|MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Triple-A National Championship: Teams TBD, Memphis, Tenn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:55 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prague, Group F
|3 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs. Liverpool, Group E
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NWSL: Houston at North Carolina
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Teams TBD
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Teams TBD ---
|Wednesday, September 18
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
|8 p.m.
BTN — Stanford at Nebraska
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|GOLF
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, Incheon, South Korea
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:55 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Olympicos vs. Tottenham, Group B
|3 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid, Group A
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL ---
|Thursday, September 19
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Tulane
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn State
|7 p.m.
SEC — Auburn at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Wisconsin
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England
|9 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss.
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
NFL — Tennessee at Jacksonville
|RUGBY
|6 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo
|SURFING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — World Surf League: Championship Tour
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Teams TBD
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Teams TBD ---
|Friday, September 20
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore
|8:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 2, Singapore
|9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Richmond, Va.
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Richmond, Va.
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Richmond, Va.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va.
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 3, Singapore
|BOXING
|10:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Florida International at Louisiana Tech
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Air Force at Boise State
FS1 — Utah at Southern California
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern California at Baylor
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Pittsburgh at Penn State
SEC — Louisville at Kentucky
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England
|9 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, Jackson, Miss.
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, Incheon, South Korea
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Calif.)
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|RUGBY
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo
|12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji, Pool D, Sapporo, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — FSV Mainz at Schalke
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton ---
|Saturday, September 21
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 3, Singapore
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, qualifying, Singapore
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Laguna Seca, qualifying, Salinas, Calif.
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
|BOXING
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Quillin-Angulo, Bakersfield, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Michigan State at Northwestern
BTN — Boston College at Rutgers
CBSSN — Morgan State at Army
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin
FS1 — TBA
SEC — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State
CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M
CBSSN — Wyoming at Tulsa
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
SEC — TBA
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Baylor at Rice
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma State at Texas
SEC — San Jose State at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
CBS — Notre Dame at Georgia
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State
ESPN — TBA
|GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, third round, Surrey, England
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, Jackson, Miss.
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, final round, Incheon, South Korea
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
NBC — Breeder's Cup Challenge Series: The Pennsylvania Derby, Bensalem, Pa.
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier Lacrosse League: Teams TBD, Championship
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Cleveland
|RUGBY
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich
FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Leipzig at Werder Bremen
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle United
|5:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey ---
|Sunday, September 22
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
|3 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix, St. Petersburg, Fla.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan
SEC — Alabama at Arkansas
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Buffalo, Atlanta at Indianapolis, Baltimore at Kansas City, NY Jets at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Miami at Dallas, Denver at Green Bay, Oakland at Minnesota, Detroit at Philadelphia
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Arizona, NY Giants at Tampa Bay
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Chargers, Pittsburgh at San Francisco, New Orleans at Seattle
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — LA Rams at Cleveland
|RUGBY
|6 a.m.
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Sapporo, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Liverpool at Chelsea
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt
|3:55 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Minnesota at Portland
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Teams TBD
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Teams TBD ---