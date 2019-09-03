Springer's homer in 10th keys Astros' 3-2 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Springer's home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

With Houston leading 2-1, Yelich led off the ninth with his 43rd home run of the season, a solo shot on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Roberto Osuna (4-3).

Osuna later committed a throwing error that left runners at first and second. But he escaped with an inning-ending strikeout of pinch-hitter Travis Shaw.

Springer's own solo blast, his 30th of the season, came off reliever Junior Guerra (8-5) to start the 10th.

Josh James pitched the 10th for the Astros and earned his first save of the season, but only after walking two batters. Then with one out and runners on first and second base, he struck out Yelich and Hernan Perez.

Houston has won 12 of its last 15 games.

Cole's 14 strikeouts, recorded in just six innings, matched his season high for the third time this season. He had won 11 straight starts.

Cole's outing came one day after teammate Justin Verlander threw a no-hitter against the Blue Jays.

Cole gave up a solo home run to Yasmani Grandal on his seventh pitch of the game, a 97 mph fastball. Grandal's opposite-field shot to left, his 22nd homer of the season, gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

But the 105-pitch outing by Cole, who also recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last three starts, was dazzling. The major-league leader in strikeouts (266) walked two and gave up three hits, including a bunt single and an infield single.

Besides Grandal's homer, only one ball struck by Brewers batters left the infield. Cole struck out four Milwaukee batters two times each, including Yelich.

Yordan Alvarez also homered for Houston, moments after hitting a line-drive foul ball that made his teammates scatter in the dugout. It was his 22nd home run of the year, tying the franchise rookie record set by Carlos Correa in 2015.

The homer was off of Milwaukee left-hander Brent Suter, who was making his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery on July 31, 2018.

Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser gave up just one earned run for the fifth straight start. He was lifted after his 98th pitch with the game tied at 1 in the fifth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel (left elbow contusion) returned to the starting lineup. He was scratched from the lineup Sunday after being hit on the elbow by a pitch Saturday.

Brewers: 3B Mike Moustakas (left palm, wrist) returned to the starting lineup. He had missed five starts.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their two-game series with Astros RHP Zack Greinke (14-4, 2.99 ERA) facing Brewers RHP Jordan Lyles (9-8, 4.55 ERA).