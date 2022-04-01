Spurs maintain 10th place in West with big win over Blazers RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press April 1, 2022 Updated: April 1, 2022 10:59 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs maintained their hold on 10th place in the Western Conference by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 130-111 on Friday night.
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio’s All-Star point guard, was a late scratch due to a non-COVID-19 upper respiratory illness.
RAUL DOMINGUEZ