St. Bonaventure 61, Cleveland St. 42

Johnson 2-5 4-7 8, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Y.Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Parker 3-7 1-2 7, Enaruna 1-5 3-6 5, Lowder 1-7 0-0 2, Woodrich 1-3 0-0 2, Price 1-4 1-2 3, Middleton 2-3 1-2 5, Pryor 1-2 1-3 3, Arnett 0-0 0-0 0, Drake 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 11-22 42.

ST. BONAVENTURE (6-3)

Evans 4-7 2-2 10, Farell 2-4 0-0 5, Venning 6-8 0-2 12, Banks 5-17 0-0 15, Luc 4-13 4-5 12, Flowers 1-4 0-0 3, Mellouk 0-5 0-0 0, A.Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Amadasun 1-3 2-2 4, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 8-11 61.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 1-13 (Y.Hill 1-3, Drake 0-1, Enaruna 0-1, Parker 0-1, Woodrich 0-2, Lowder 0-5), St. Bonaventure 7-23 (Banks 5-12, Farell 1-3, Flowers 1-3, A.Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Luc 0-3). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 31 (Johnson, Woodrich 6), St. Bonaventure 45 (Evans 9). Assists_Cleveland St. 5 (Lowder, Price 2), St. Bonaventure 16 (Luc 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 13, St. Bonaventure 16.

