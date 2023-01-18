St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56

Gunn 4-14 0-0 10, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Clark 5-14 2-4 12, Grant 0-5 4-4 4, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Rozier 2-3 1-2 7, McGriff 1-4 0-0 3, Barre 2-2 0-2 4, Rotroff 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 21-60 8-18 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling