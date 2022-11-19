St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter's 58

Sow 2-4 0-0 4, Cardaci 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 2-11 5-6 10, Saddler 6-14 1-2 14, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Dasher 3-9 5-6 11, Reid 2-9 3-6 7, Bland 1-2 2-2 4, Rivera 1-3 0-0 3, Tut 1-3 1-2 3, Ngopot 1-1 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 17-24 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling