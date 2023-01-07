St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Wagner 63

Cohen 12-21 3-6 27, Gregory 1-2 0-2 3, McCabe 0-4 0-1 0, L.Moore 3-5 9-9 15, Land 6-8 2-2 17, Giles 1-5 1-1 3, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Ruggery 0-2 0-0 0, Liberis 0-0 0-0 0, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 15-21 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling