NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Cole Doyle passed for 411 yards and five touchdowns and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Merrimack 52-23 on Saturday to claim the Northeast Conference championship.

St. Francis (9-2, 7-0) won its ninth straight game to finish undefeated in conference play. Its the first Red Flash team to go undefeated in league play — and ninth in NEC history. St. Francis is FCS Playoffs bound.