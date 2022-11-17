St. John's 70, Nebraska 50

Gary 4-15 0-0 8, B.Keita 0-3 0-3 0, Bandoumel 2-9 1-2 5, Griesel 2-4 2-2 6, Wilcher 2-8 1-1 6, Breidenbach 1-8 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Tominaga 5-9 2-2 15, Dawson 2-3 1-4 5, Lawrence 1-4 0-0 3, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 7-14 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling