St. John's 77, Butler 61

Bates 0-4 3-4 3, Harris 5-11 3-6 17, Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Ali 4-8 2-2 10, Lukosius 5-7 4-4 15, J.Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, Taylor 0-6 0-0 0, P.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 1-1 0-0 3, Turnbull 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 12-16 61.

ST. JOHN'S (12-6)

Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, Soriano 10-13 0-0 20, Addae-Wusu 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander 3-9 3-4 9, Storr 4-7 2-3 12, Curbelo 3-6 4-4 11, Pinzon 4-7 0-0 10, Jones 3-7 0-0 8, King 1-1 0-0 3, Nyiwe 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 9-11 77.

Halftime_St. John's 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-20 (Harris 4-7, Tate 1-1, Lukosius 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Taylor 0-2, Ali 0-3), St. John's 8-18 (Jones 2-3, Storr 2-3, Pinzon 2-5, Curbelo 1-1, King 1-1, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Nyiwe 0-1, Alexander 0-3). Rebounds_Butler 26 (J.Thomas 6), St. John's 30 (Soriano 10). Assists_Butler 10 (Ali 4), St. John's 12 (Curbelo 6). Total Fouls_Butler 12, St. John's 15. A_3,536 (5,602).

