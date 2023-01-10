St. John's 77, Butler 61

Bates 0-4 3-4 3, Harris 5-11 3-6 17, Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Ali 4-8 2-2 10, Lukosius 5-7 4-4 15, J.Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, Taylor 0-6 0-0 0, P.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 1-1 0-0 3, Turnbull 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 12-16 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling