St. John's 78, Niagara 70

Gray 2-11 2-2 7, Iorio 4-6 2-2 12, Bayless 1-4 1-2 3, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Thomasson 10-21 0-3 24, Erving 3-7 4-4 12, Obioha 1-2 1-1 3, Kiner 2-5 2-2 6, Kasperzyk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-16 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling