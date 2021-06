Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill lines out to shortstop to Isaac Paredes. Yadier Molina flies out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Matt Carpenter grounds out to second base, Isaac Paredes to Jonathan Schoop.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Tigers 0.

Cardinals third. Paul DeJong grounds out to shortstop, Matt Manning to Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Lars Nootbaar triples to deep center field. Tommy Edman singles to second base. Lars Nootbaar scores. Dylan Carlson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Tommy Edman out at second. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to shallow right field to Willi Castro.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Jake Rogers walks. Akil Baddoo walks. Jake Rogers to second. Jonathan Schoop doubles to deep right center field. Akil Baddoo scores. Jake Rogers scores. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop steals third. Nomar Mazara grounds out to first base to Matt Carpenter.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Tigers 2.

Tigers fourth. Daz Cameron homers to left field. Willi Castro grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Matt Carpenter. Isaac Paredes walks. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo lines out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Cardinals 2.

Tigers fifth. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Jeimer Candelario walks. Eric Haase flies out to shallow left field to Paul DeJong. Nomar Mazara lines out to left field to Tyler O'Neill. Daz Cameron lines out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Cardinals 2.

Tigers sixth. Willi Castro singles to shallow right field. Isaac Paredes reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Willi Castro to second. Jake Rogers out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Yadier Molina to Matt Carpenter. Isaac Paredes to second. Willi Castro to third. Akil Baddoo singles to right field. Isaac Paredes out at home. Willi Castro scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Cardinals 2.

Tigers eighth. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Matt Carpenter. Daz Cameron walks. Willi Castro singles to second base. Daz Cameron to third. Isaac Paredes out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Lars Nootbaar. Daz Cameron scores. Jake Rogers called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Cardinals 2.