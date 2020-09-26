St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs

Cardinals first. Kolten Wong lines out to Christian Yelich. Tommy Edman singles to deep right field. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Eric Sogard to Jedd Gyorko. Tommy Edman to second. Matt Carpenter doubles. Tommy Edman scores. Dexter Fowler grounds out to shallow infield, Keston Hiura to Jedd Gyorko.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Brewers 0.

Cardinals second. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. Paul DeJong singles. Dylan Carlson flies out to deep center field to Avisail Garcia. Paul DeJong to third. Matt Wieters walks. Kolten Wong triples to deep center field. Matt Wieters scores. Tommy Edman lines out to deep right field to Ryan Braun.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Brewers 0.

Cardinals fifth. Kolten Wong singles to shallow infield. Tommy Edman homers to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Matt Carpenter singles to shallow infield. Dexter Fowler walks. Harrison Bader to second. Rangel Ravelo pinch-hitting for Brad Miller. Rangel Ravelo called out on strikes. Paul DeJong walks. Dexter Fowler to second. Harrison Bader to third. Dylan Carlson doubles. Paul DeJong to third. Dexter Fowler scores. Harrison Bader scores. Matt Wieters singles to center field. Dylan Carlson scores. Paul DeJong scores. Kolten Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Matt Wieters out at third.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 9, Brewers 0.

Brewers sixth. Orlando Arcia homers to center field. Jacob Nottingham strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia flies out to Dylan Carlson. Christian Yelich walks. Ryon Healy flies out to Dylan Carlson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 9, Brewers 1.