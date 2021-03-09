Staal scores late in OT as Hurricanes beat Predators 3-2 BOB SUTTON, Associated Press March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 10:27 p.m.
1 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) splits the defense of Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier (45) and Eeli Tolvanen (28) during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Nashville Predators' Brad Richardson (15) controls the puck behind the net in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz (78) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) collides with Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) moves the puck against Nashville Predators Eeli Tolvanen (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates away from Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund (64) tangles with Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) collides with Carolina Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the game with 34.9 seconds left in overtime to give Carolina a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night and extend the Hurricanes' winning streak to six games.
Staal scored unassisted in the extra period, carrying the puck into the zone and beating Nashville's Pekka Rinne to give the Hurricanes their first six-game streak in 10 years.