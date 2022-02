ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points for the second straight game against Missouri and No. 21 Georgia powered past the Tigers 74-49 on Thursday night.

Staiti also scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs' 72-62 win over Missouri on Jan. 17 in Columbia. Georgia now has won three straight against the Tigers and five of its last seven.