Standing Rock athlete takes stage on Native Heritage Day

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Just about a half-mile from the site of the main event, on the second floor of the University of South Dakota’s Muenster University Center, about 100 students from tribal nations all over South Dakota crowded around a series of circular tables in a mix of red and white clothing — game day attire.
They were there for an admissions event, just one stop in a series of events planned for USD’s Native American Heritage Day, an alumni and prospective student event geared toward honoring the Native community on South Dakota’s campus presently as well as in the past and future.