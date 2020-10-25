Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 70 20 4 0 149 50
Houston 2 0 86 52 2 1 112 95
Tulsa 2 0 76 39 2 1 83 55
Navy 3 1 106 113 3 3 116 208
SMU 2 1 80 103 5 1 226 169
Memphis 2 1 118 108 3 1 155 132
UCF 2 2 177 146 3 2 226 167
Temple 1 2 97 109 1 2 97 109
East Carolina 1 2 95 102 1 3 124 151
Tulane 0 4 123 164 2 4 216 212
South Florida 0 4 81 153 1 5 108 211

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 5 0 240 81 6 0 289 81
Notre Dame 4 0 126 49 5 0 178 49
Miami 4 1 166 119 5 1 197 133
North Carolina 4 1 189 125 4 1 189 125
NC State 4 2 189 205 4 2 189 205
Boston College 3 2 141 129 4 2 165 150
Virginia Tech 3 2 184 148 3 2 184 148
Wake Forest 2 2 118 121 3 2 184 135
Georgia Tech 2 3 116 198 2 4 137 247
Pittsburgh 2 4 125 167 3 4 180 167
Florida St. 1 4 96 186 2 4 137 210
Louisville 1 4 136 144 2 4 171 165
Virginia 1 4 119 158 1 4 119 158
Syracuse 1 4 98 157 1 5 119 195
Duke 1 5 128 184 1 5 128 184

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 3 0 98 41 4 0 114 48
Kansas St. 4 0 145 84 4 1 176 119
Iowa St. 3 1 126 103 3 2 140 134
Oklahoma 2 2 151 134 3 2 199 134
Texas 2 2 166 158 3 2 225 161
West Virginia 2 2 105 99 3 2 161 109
Baylor 1 2 84 68 1 2 84 68
Texas Tech 1 3 126 152 2 3 161 185
TCU 1 3 95 122 1 3 95 122
Kansas 0 4 52 187 0 5 75 225

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

Big Ten Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 1 0 36 35 1 0 36 35
Michigan 1 0 49 24 1 0 49 24
Ohio St. 1 0 52 17 1 0 52 17
Rutgers 1 0 38 27 1 0 38 27
Maryland 0 1 3 43 0 1 3 43
Michigan St. 0 1 27 38 0 1 27 38
Penn St. 0 1 35 36 0 1 35 36
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 1 0 43 3 1 0 43 3
Purdue 1 0 24 20 1 0 24 20
Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7
Illinois 0 1 7 45 0 1 7 45
Iowa 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24
Minnesota 0 1 24 49 0 1 24 49
Nebraska 0 1 17 52 0 1 17 52

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Conference USA East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 0 93 40 5 0 169 47
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 2 124 105
FAU 1 1 30 37 1 1 30 37
Middle Tennessee 2 3 158 171 2 5 172 260
W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 2 4 106 167
FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 0 58 27 4 2 179 127
UTSA 2 1 77 82 4 3 188 195
Louisiana Tech 2 2 95 109 3 3 175 192
Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 4 151 216
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151
Rice 0 1 34 40 0 1 34 40

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mid-American Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Missouri Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mountain West Conference West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 1 0 34 19 1 0 34 19
Nevada 1 0 37 34 1 0 37 34
San Diego St. 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6
San Jose St. 1 0 17 6 1 0 17 6
Fresno St. 0 1 19 34 0 1 19 34
UNLV 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34
Mountain
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 1 0 42 13 1 0 42 13
Air Force 0 1 6 17 1 1 46 24
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah St. 0 1 13 42 0 1 13 42
Wyoming 0 1 34 37 0 1 34 37

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 4 137 221
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pacific-12 Conference North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southeastern Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 1 132 78 3 1 132 78
Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100
Missouri 2 2 96 124 2 2 96 124
Kentucky 2 3 122 100 2 3 122 100
South Carolina 2 3 146 150 2 3 146 150
Tennessee 2 3 111 165 2 3 111 165
Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 242 132 5 0 242 132
Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116
Auburn 3 2 122 126 3 2 122 126
Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102
LSU 2 2 168 120 2 2 168 120
Mississippi St. 1 3 74 107 1 3 74 107
Mississippi 1 4 174 223 1 4 174 223

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 83
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 3 3 131 148
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 4 202 226
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 0 3 68 107
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sun Belt Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 3 0 110 64 5 0 191 108
Appalachian St. 1 0 45 17 3 1 139 75
Troy 1 1 71 53 3 2 156 144
Georgia Southern 1 2 67 78 3 2 135 104
Georgia St. 1 2 119 127 2 2 168 156
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 2 0 68 34 3 2 134 124
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 4 1 136 113
Arkansas St. 1 2 99 149 3 3 208 244
Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 6 182 242
Louisiana-Monroe 0 3 61 111 0 6 81 219

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
BYU 6 0 270 84
Liberty 6 0 228 128
Army 6 1 235 82
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 1 0 41

___

Independents
W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0