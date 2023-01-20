Stanford 67, Oregon St. 46

Bilodeau 3-5 0-0 8, Rataj 1-6 1-2 3, Taylor 4-7 1-1 11, Akanno 2-5 4-5 8, Pope 2-6 2-2 8, Ryuny 0-3 1-2 1, Krass 1-4 0-0 3, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0, Ibekwe 1-2 2-3 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 11-15 46.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling