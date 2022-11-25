Skip to main content
Stanford 70, Florida St. 60

Fletcher 3-9 3-4 12, McLeod 4-4 2-4 10, Cleveland 1-9 2-4 4, Da.Green 4-7 0-0 11, Mills 7-13 2-2 16, Warley 0-2 1-2 1, Corhen 2-3 2-2 6, House 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 12-18 60.

STANFORD (3-3)

Angel 8-15 4-4 22, Ingram 3-11 4-7 10, S.Jones 4-13 0-0 8, Keefe 2-2 0-3 4, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-11 3-4 10, O'Connell 3-5 0-0 6, Raynaud 3-4 0-0 6, Murrell 0-1 2-2 2, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 13-20 70.

Halftime_Florida St. 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 6-20 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3), Stanford 3-26 (Angel 2-4, M.Jones 1-9, Murrell 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4, S.Jones 0-6). Rebounds_Florida St. 23 (Fletcher, Mills 5), Stanford 41 (Angel, Keefe 8). Assists_Florida St. 13 (Mills 4), Stanford 12 (O'Connell 3). Total Fouls_Florida St. 18, Stanford 13.

