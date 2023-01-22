Stanford 71, Oregon 64

Bittle 1-2 0-0 3, Dante 4-9 1-3 9, Couisnard 4-12 8-8 18, Richardson 2-9 0-0 5, Soares 5-10 0-0 13, Barthelemy 4-11 1-3 11, Guerrier 2-4 0-0 5, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 10-14 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling