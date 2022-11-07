Stanford 88, Pacific 78

Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Avdalovic 3-8 0-0 9, Beard 0-4 3-4 3, Ivy-Curry 9-17 1-2 23, Williams 7-11 2-2 17, Blake 2-5 3-4 7, Martindale 2-7 2-2 6, Denson 1-4 0-0 2, Outlaw 0-5 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-67 11-14 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling