Stanford faces Arizona in Santa Cruz to open Pac-12 play

A look at things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:
GAME OF THE WEEK: Arizona vs. Stanford, Saturday in Santa Cruz, California. The Cardinal (2-2) have yet to play at home and have relocated to Santa Cruz due to coronavirus restrictions in their home county. Stanford opened the season with four games in North Carolina and set up shop down the coast when it got back. Arizona (5-0) is one of two undefeated Pac-12 teams with Washington State (5-0). The Wildcats beat UTEP 69-61 on Saturday despite not making a 3-pointer for the first time in 411 games.