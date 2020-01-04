Stanford's Macario, Clemson' Robinson are Hermann winners

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stanford junior midfielder Catarina Macario and Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players.

Presented Friday night by the Missouri Athletic Club, the awards were determined by voting by NCAA Division I coaches.

Macario is the fifth female player to repeat as the winner and the sixth two-time women’s winner overall. She led the nation and set a Stanford record with 32 goals last season.

Robinson led the nation in points with 45 and tied for the lead in goals with 18.

