Stanton, Judge homer again as Yankees beat White Sox 10-4 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 11:44 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered in his third consecutive game, Aaron Judge went deep for the second time in two nights and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 10-4 on Friday night.
After connecting twice and driving in a career-high six runs in Thursday’s 15-7 win, Stanton smacked a two-run drive Friday in the first inning against Vince Velasquez (2-3). That propelled the Yankees to their 19th win in 22 games.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN