Stanton anticipates rejoining Yankees lineup on Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton anticipates returning to the Yankees' lineup on Thursday when New York starts a trip at Oakland.
Stanton, batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East leaders, has not played since July 23 because of left Achilles tendinitis. The 32-year-old All-Star went 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in two minor league injury rehabilitation games with Double-A Somerset last weekend and is to face injured Yankees pitcher Luis Severino in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.