    The Stars fifth-grade girls’ basketball team won the Shelton Recreation League Division title at Mohegun School. Team members are Brooke Ross, Lucy Zaccagnino, Lucia Wall, Emmy Reilly, Madison Murawski, Elaina Brilvitch and Brianna Pereira.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department
The Stars fifth-grade girls’ basketball team won the Shelton Recreation League Division title at Mohegun School. Team members are Brooke Ross, Lucy Zaccagnino, Lucia Wall, Emmy Reilly, Madison Murawski, Elaina Brilvitch and Brianna Pereira.

