COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Garoppolo 393 273 69.5 3245 8.26 25 6.4 11 2.8 75t 103.9
Sanders 1 1 100.0 35 35.00 1 100.0 0 0.0 35t 158.3
Pettis 1 1 100.0 16 16.00 0 0.0 0 0.0 16 118.8
TEAM 395 275 69.6 3296 8.34 26 6.6 11 2.8 75t 105.0
OPPONENTS 394 241 61.2 2308 5.86 17 4.3 11 2.8 88t 80.0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mostert 102 608 6.0 41t 4
Breida 115 596 5.2 83t 1
Coleman 123 460 3.7 48t 6
Wilson 27 105 3.9 25 4
Samuel 8 90 11.2 31 1
Garoppolo 38 47 1.2 11 1
Kittle 4 15 3.8 18 0
Goodwin 1 15 15.0 15 0
Juszczyk 1 6 6.0 6 0
James 2 -1 -0.5 0 0
Mullens 3 -3 -1.0 -1 0
TEAM 424 1938 4.6 83t 17
OPPONENTS 327 1516 4.6 40t 7
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kittle 60 754 12.6 61t 4
Samuel 47 640 13.6 42t 3
Sanders 28 407 14.5 75t 3
Bourne 27 318 11.8 30 5
Coleman 20 173 8.6 37 1
Breida 17 114 6.7 17 1
Juszczyk 16 161 10.1 27 0
Dwelley 14 66 4.7 11 2
Goodwin 12 186 15.5 38t 1
Mostert 12 159 13.2 39t 2
Pettis 11 109 9.9 21t 2
James 6 165 27.5 57 1
Wilson 3 34 11.3 25t 1
Toilolo 2 10 5.0 8 0
TEAM 275 3296 12.0 75t 26
OPPONENTS 241 2308 9.6 88t 17
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sherman 3 65 21.7 31t 1
Williams 2 53 26.5 49 0
Greenlaw 1 47 47.0 47 0
Bosa 1 46 46.0 46 0
Witherspoon 1 25 25.0 25t 1
Moseley 1 3 3.0 3 0
Nzeocha 1 1 1.0 1 0
Alexander 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 11 240 21.8 49 2
OPPONENTS 11 202 18.4 48 1
SACKS NO.
Armstead 10.0
Bosa 8.0
Buckner 6.5
Ford 6.5
Blair III 3.0
Warner 3.0
Jones 2.0
Thomas 2.0
Greenlaw 1.0
Ward 1.0
Williams 1.0
Alexander 0.5
Tartt 0.5
TEAM 45.0
OPPONENTS 27.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Wishnowsky 41 1836 44.8 41.5 17 65 0
TEAM 41 1836 44.8 41.5 17 65 0
OPPONENTS 61 2887 47.3 41.5 14 71 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 31 7 258 8.3 32 0
TEAM 31 7 258 8.3 32 0
OPPONENTS 16 10 95 5.9 25 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 16 313 19.6 27 0
TEAM 16 313 19.6 27 0
OPPONENTS 43 932 21.7 51 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Armstead 0 1 0
Blair III 0 1 0
Bosa 0 2 0
Buckner 0 4 0
Coleman 0 0 2
Garoppolo 9 0 1
Harris 0 1 0
James 1 0 0
Mostert 1 1 1
Reed 0 1 0
Samuel 1 0 0
Tartt 0 2 0
J.Taylor 0 1 0
TEAM 12 14 4
OPPONENTS 24 5 8
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 93 101 103 100 0 397
OPPONENTS 59 51 62 54 3 229
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF PTS
Gould 0 0 0 0 34 34 16 24 47 0 82
Coleman 7 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42
Mostert 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Bourne 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32
Wilson 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
McLaughlin 0 0 0 0 8 8 7 8 48 0 29
Samuel 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26
Kittle 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Sanders 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Breida 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Dwelley 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Pettis 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Garoppolo 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10
Buckner 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Goodwin 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
James 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Reed 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sherman 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Witherspoon 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 47 17 26 4 42 42 23 32 48 0 397
OPPONENTS 26 7 17 2 20 21 15 17 55 1 229
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Robbie Gould 0/ 0 7/ 7 6/ 8 3/ 5 0/ 4
Chase McLaughlin 0/ 0 2/ 2 1/ 1 4/ 5 0/ 0
TEAM 0/ 0 9/ 9 7/ 9 7/10 0/ 4
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 5/ 6 7/ 7 1/ 2