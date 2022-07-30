Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National July 30, 2022 Updated: July 30, 2022 8:17 p.m.
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational.
Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career.