Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58

Hall 5-9 0-0 12, Cajuste 1-3 1-2 3, Hawkins 5-11 1-3 13, Hayman 1-7 0-0 3, Tezeno 2-6 2-2 6, Antwi-Boasiako 3-4 4-4 10, Jackson-Posey 4-9 0-1 9, Ware 6-9 4-4 17, Armbrester 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 12-16 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling