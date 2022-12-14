Stephen F. Austin 80, Louisiana Tech 79, OT

Antwi-Boasiako 0-0 0-1 0, Hall 7-9 0-0 14, Hawkins 5-12 1-1 13, Jossell 5-12 0-0 15, Ware 1-7 0-0 2, Hayman 5-6 4-4 18, Cajuste 5-8 3-3 16. Totals 29-58 8-9 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling