Stephen F. Austin 93, S. Dakota St. 82

Antwi-Boasiako 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson-Posey 4-9 3-4 12, Jossell 5-6 0-0 12, Tezeno 2-5 3-4 7, Ware 2-6 1-2 5, Hawkins 7-11 10-12 25, Hall 4-9 6-6 14, Cajuste 4-5 1-2 9, Hayman 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 31-55 26-32 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling