INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Steve Torrence won the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway as part of the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

In the final round of the specialty event with a total purse of $130,000, Torrence, the four-time defending series champion, had a 3.692-second run at 329.02 mph to slip past points leader Brittany Force.